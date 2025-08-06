AMMAN — The Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) is working to develop departure and arrival terminals across the Kingdom to enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of services offered to public transport users, Director of Transport Facilities at LTRC Dalal Hanaifeh said on Tuesday.

Hanaifeh noted that the LTRC has recently floated a tender to update technical studies, designs, and engineering plans for the Salt Departure and Arrival Terminal project, in preparation for its implementation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She expected the bids to be opened during the final third of August.

Hanaifeh said the project will be jointly funded at a total value of JD7.6 million, with the commission contributing JD3.6 million, the Balqa Governorate Council JD3 million, and the Salt Municipality providing the land in addition to JD1 million.

The terminal will be constructed on a 17-dunum plot and will include lanes and islands for public transport routes, along with an 11,000-square-metre administrative, service, and commercial building.

The roof has been designed as a public garden reflecting the heritage character of Salt.

Regarding the new Zarqa Departure and Arrival Terminal, Hanaifeh said that the LTRC is currently preparing engineering studies and designs, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.

The terminal is planned to be located on a 60-dunum plot near the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station and aims to consolidate existing terminals into a single integrated hub to facilitate passenger movement and provide a safe and organised environment.

“The terminal’s design is centred around separating pedestrian movement from public transport traffic, providing 400 park and ride spaces, and establishing an 8,000-square-metre administrative and commercial building with waiting halls and integrated service facilities, powered by solar energy,” she noted.

The project's initial estimated cost stands at JD10 million, with the possibility of expanding the total area to 78 dunums in the future.

Hanaifeh also pointed out that the LTRC is currently preparing the implementation tender documents for the King Hussein Bridge Public Transport Terminal, which will be constructed on a 17-dunum plot adjacent to the border crossing.

“The project includes yards and parking spaces for public transport vehicles, along with 1,300 square metres of service buildings that will feature air-conditioned waiting areas, administrative offices, and commercial shops, with an estimated cost of JD2.5 million,” she added.

The LTRC official stressed that these ventures mark an “important” step in enhancing the public transportation system, organising the movement of transit vehicles, and providing a comprehensive service environment that meets citizens’ needs.

