Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has signed a consultancy agreement with KEO International Consultants to conduct a feasibility study for a project involving extraction of greenhouse gases from the Al Dhafra landfill and converting them into environmentally-friendly energy.

The feasibility study will cover the technical, financial, and environmental aspects for the development and operation of the project, Tadweer said in a press statement.

The scope of the agreement also includes drilling operations, gas pumping tests, and the quantities expected to be generated within 10 years within the specified site, as well as evaluating the properties of the extracted gas.

KEO will also develop and set the terms of the bid before announcing the bidding for the project.

In July, EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) and Tadweer had issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to companies and consortiums that had expressed interest in developing the greenfield Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Independent Power Plant (IPP) project.

