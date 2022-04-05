Egypt’s Central Agency for public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has issued the primary data for the country’s manufacturing and extractive industries index for January 2022.

CAPMAS has updated the index methodology using the base year 2012/2013 and at the level of main indices of industrial activity according to the Industrial Activity Manual (ISIC Rev.4) and by using the monthly index (for producer prices based on 2012/2013).

Manufacturing and extractive industries index, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, reached 112.67 during January 2022 (primary) compared to 115.15 during December 2021 (final), a decrease of 2.15 %.

Economic Activities that witness an increase are as followed:

Food industries recorded 142.65 during January 2022, an increase of 1.42% compared to December 2021, due to increase in production before Ramadan.

The manufacture of clothing reached 103.09 during January 2022, an increase of 1.57% compared to December 2021, due to increase in demand.

The following economic activities witnessed decrease in production:

Paper products reached 79.66 during January 2022, from 84 in December 2021, a decrease of 5.17%.

Chemical products reached 105.61 during January 2022, compared to 123.13 in December 2021, a decrease of 14.23%.

