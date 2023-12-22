Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunication (MTT) has received bids from 11 global consultancy firms for its Request for Proposals (RFP) tender seeking consultancy services for the development of a land transportation strategy for the Kingdom.

The selected consultant is expected to develop vision, mission and strategic objectives; list of initiatives and projects; review land transportation activities based on the best practice, priorities and plans in line with the national ambitions and aspirations of the GCC.

The bids were opened on 14 December 2023. The bidders and the bid value in Bahraini dinars) are as follows:

Arthur D Little (Bahrain) BHD 1,111,000 Frost & Sullivan (DMCC Branch), 187,000 Saudi Tech. for Engineering Consultants 267,850 Crescar Partners Project Management Services Bahrain 645,574 IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture SAU 318,369.800 MJ Management Consultancy 1,133,000 Oliver Wyman 1,685,200 MTI Consulting 100,600 A.T. Kearney Middle East 1,111,160 Orient Middle East Advisory Co 198,000 Egis International 764,500

The lowest bid was submitted by MTI Consulting at 100,600 Bahraini dinars ($266,874.90 ) while Oliver Wyman submitted the highest at BHD1.7 million (4,509,814.40).

