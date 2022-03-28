Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) started implementing the Liwa dual carriage project, which links Al Batinah Highway and Al Batinah Expressway.

The project has been implemented to increase the efficiency and capacity of the existing road network.

Facilities include providing service roads on both sides of the busy road, safety requirements, concrete, and metal barriers, stormwater outlets, and signboards.

The project will be as per the standard specifications approved in the Road Design Manual in the Sultanate of Oman

Observer Web Team