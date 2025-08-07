Khazaen Dry Port, a subsidiary of Asyad Group, has joined the global shipping network "CMA CGM," enabling the port to become an approved final destination for receiving containers.

This move enhances the port's integration with international shipping lines and opens broader horizons for local importers and exporters to benefit from a more efficient and flexible global distribution network.

The port recently received its first container shipment under this global network, arriving from international ports via Sohar Port as a transit hub. Customs clearance and handling procedures were completed directly at Khazaen Port, thanks to its advanced operational readiness and cutting-edge technical infrastructure.

Khazaen Dry Port offers numerous operational advantages that support local and international trade, including free storage periods of up to 14 days for loaded containers and 21 days for empty containers. It also provides advanced services for refrigerated containers, including electrical hookup and pre-trip inspection, as well as on-site food and agricultural inspection facilities, accelerating the entry of goods into local markets and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

This achievement reflects the success of a strategic partnership between Asyad Group, represented by Asyad Ports and Free Zones, and the global "CMA CGM" Group.

The service was activated through a flexible customs corridor developed in collaboration with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) Customs Department.

This corridor allows containers to be transported using a "shipping agent’s seal" without traditional customs sealing procedures, with the option of a "written financial guarantee" as an alternative to bank guarantees. This reduces costs for operators, encourages direct connectivity, and improves logistical efficiency.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).