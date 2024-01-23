Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills plans to launch a resort project in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Public Investment Fund (PIF) at an investment of 6 billion Saudi riyals ($1.56 billion), Arabic language daily Asharq Business reported.

The new project will be announced in a month, as procedures are being finalised, Eagle Hills Chairman Mohamed Alabbar said.

Alabbar, founder of Dubai-based Emaar Properties, is also interested in developing new shopping malls and hotels in Saudi Arabia.

The Dubai-listed developer is already working on hotel projects in Riyadh and Mecca.

