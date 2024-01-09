Abu Dhabi-based Bin Ham Group has completed Phase 1 of a tourism project under construction in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Bin Ham’s CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Ham said nearly 40 percent of the project has been executed and that Phase 2 would be completed at the end of 2025.

He said in a statement published by the semi-official UAE daily Alittihad on Tuesday that the project which was launched in 2023 is spread over an area of 22,000 square metres and comprises a 201-room five-star hotel and a large shopping mall.

The project also includes a celebration hall that can accommodate 500 people and a conference hall with a capacity of 400 people, he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

