A Turkish company will build a sport stadium in Iraq at a cost of around $40 million under an agreement signed with Baghdad recently, Iraq’s press said on Wednesday.

Urcu Group will build the 30,000-seat stadium in the southern Iraqi Nasiriyah city and the project is expected to be completed within two years, New Alsabah and other Iraqi publications said, citing a company statement.

The project awarded by the Youth and Sport Ministry also comprises a 75-room hotel, training fields and other facilities, the statement said.

“This project is the start of new investments by the Company in Iraq,” Urcu’s Chairman Tolga Urcu said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

