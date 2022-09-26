Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has invited tenders for various projects in different governorates.

The tender has been floated for the facilities management and maintenance in the Omani Botanic Garden Project, reconstruction of Al Kasfah Tower (Al Ramah Fort) in the Wilayat of Rustaq, South Al Batinah Governorate, and restoration of Jibreen Castle in Wilayat Bahla in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

It may be noted that the Oman Botanic Garden project is expected to be ready in 2023 and its major attractions will include cable cars.

Situated in Al Khoud, the garden that will be one of the largest botanic gardens in the world will consist of a nursery, visitor center, research center, field study center, outdoor habitat gardens, northern mountain biome, southern mountain biome, and nature reserve area.

The project that includes the construction of giant glass domes will be multiple entries and exit points for easy accessibility and is situated close to the Muscat Expressway.

Developed on 423 hectares, the Botanic Garden will present an opportunity for visitors to experience the flora and vegetation of Oman while learning about the agricultural heritage, rich cultural traditions, and legendary hospitality of the country.

It is a world-class development of the Diwan of Royal Court in Oman and will showcase the traditionally cultivated crops and the many ways that people use plants in Oman.

The garden will offer a variety of amenity areas, play, and family zones for fun and relaxation in a garden setting that is unique to Oman.

Built in 1675, Jabreen Castle was an important center of learning for astrology, medicine, and Islamic law.

The three-story rectangular building has 4-meter (13ft) thick stone walls with north-south towers. In the high-ceilinged rooms with Moghul-style arches are traces of what must have been a sumptuously decorated palace, tastefully restored in 1983.

