Magic Land Alhokair, a subsidiary of Saudi-headquartered Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group, expects to start operating the 1.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($24 million) Tanza entertainment complex next year, the company's CEO said.

Mahmoud Gaber told Zawya Projects that the company will start full operations at the 170,000 square metre (sqm) project located in the 6th of October City in West Cairo in 20-25.

The complex features seven entertainment zones, including adventure, racing, sports, forest, cinema and theater, children, and a dolphinarium.

Mahmoud Gaber, CEO, Magic Land Alhokair

Gaber said a 30,000 sqm commercial area with 40 units is also part of the complex.

Magic Land AlHokair had announced in March 2024 that Tanza would be developed in partnership with Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC) on a usufruct basis.

Gaber also disclosed that Magic Land Alhokair is planning additional projects in Egypt, including a new entertainment complex in East Cairo but didn’t elaborate.

He said the new projects support Egypt’s National Tourism Development Strategy which aims to increase tourist arrivals to 30 million by 2028. The company aims to contribute to this goal by attracting 25 to 30 percent more tourists to its destinations annually.

AlHokair Group, founded in 1965, is a leading tourism and development company in Saudi Arabia with a presence in the Middle East, North Africa and India.

(1 US Dollar = 46.55 Egyptian Pounds)

