The EGX-listed Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC), the largest media and production entity in the Middle East, is studying new projects as part of an investment drive, the majority state- owned company said in a stock exchange statement.

Key projects, according to the Arabic language statement, include:

Launch of a media university with the participation of various parties to integrate with subsidiary International Academy of Engineering and Media Sciences..

Hotel projects to leverage the City’s proximity to The Grand Egyptian Museum.

Studying Alhokair Group’s request to extend the usufruct date of the Magic Land project to 2078 from 2048.

Last week, the Saudi-headquartered Alhokair Group [Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development] had announced the launch of mega entertainment project ‘Tanza’ in Egypt by its subsidiary Magic Land Al-Hokair in partnership with EMPC on a usufruct basis. Spread over an area of 250,000 square metres, Tanza is expected to involve investments to the tune of 1.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($22 million).

The project will include seven entertainment zones, including adventure, racing, sports games, forest, cinema, children's area, and a dolphinarium.

(1 US Dollar = 30.89 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.