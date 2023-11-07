DarGlobal, a leading real estate developer, has signed up Stromek Emirates Foundations to execute the shoring, excavation, and piling works on its luxury project, DDG1, located in the Business Bay, Dubai.

Launched in May this year, DDG1 aims to offer the highest standards of luxury living along with the views of the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the global assets of Saudi-based Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development (DAARE).

It is now a highly differentiated international real estate business that focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Middle East and Europe.

Its hotspots include downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Founded in 1994, Stromek Emirates Foundations is one of the leading specialised contractors in mechanical foundations within the construction industry.

Having established a strong track record of successful projects and engineering expertise, they have cemented their reputation within the UAE and share a longstanding partnership with DarGlobal.

With a portfolio of over 750 projects across the Gulf region, they also facilitated the enabling works for DarGlobal’s highly anticipated W Residences development.

On the deal, CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "We are excited to collaborate with Stromek Emirates Foundations, a company that mirrors our commitment to excellence and quality."

"This partnership not only reinforces our endeavour to provide a bespoke luxury living experience but also to deliver the project on time, thereby living up to the trust our clients have placed in us," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

