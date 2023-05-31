Sharjah Investment and development Authority (Shurooq), has announced that work is in full swing at its Maryam Island - a mixed use development featuring 18 exquisite residential buildings comprising over 3,500 homes as well as other key amneities - and is due for competion in 2026.

Spread over a sprawling 3.3 million sq ft area, the waterfront destination will offer unrivalled vistas of Al Mamzar Beach and Al Khan Lagoon.

This vibrant location is being developed as a full-service community and will feature 18 exquisite residential buildings comprising over 3,500 units upon completion.

The expansive project constitutes a unique living experience within a full-service community with a variety of activities and facilities including a nature-inspired waterfront promenade, a rejuvenating fitness centres and serene swimming pools, safe and fully equipped children’s play areas, indoor gardens, as well as leisure facilities within each residential building.

According to Shurooq, the Phase 3 of the project - Rimal Residences featuring 203 units will be handed over in Q3 of 2024, while the Phase 4 - Jawaher Residences 1 & 2 - featuring 198 units is set for completion in Q4 of 2025, simultaneously with Phase 5 of the development - Crystal Residences (two-building structure boasting 234 units). It will also feature 16 retail spaces overlooking the water.

The Phases 6 and 7 of the island’s development - 340-units Mesk Residences and Aysha Residences 1 & 2 - will be fully completed in Q1 of 2026 and there after handed over to the residents.

On the key project, Shurooq Chairperson Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: "Our vision for real estate is transforming industry’s approach from creating singular high-end homes to designing holistic and inclusive spaces where community life is given every opportunity to flourish and thrive."

"We seek to meet the wellness aspirations of every individual who chooses Maryam Island as a place to live, work, play or invest in, through a contemporary, safe and full-service community that will bring a lot more to the table than just modern residences," he stated.

She was speaking after an inspection visit to Maryam Island recently to study the scale and grandeur of the project.

She was accompanied by Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq; Hisham Ibrahim, Director of Eagle Hills, and management representatives of both entities.

Following the presentation, Sheikha Bodour toured Maryam Gate Residences, which is part of Phase 2 of the project set for completion in Q4 this year. The residential buildings include Noor, Nada, Naseem, Shams, Sama and Sahab residences with a total of 389 units.-TradeArabia News Service

