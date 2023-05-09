Saudi Arabia’s Rua Al Madinah Holding, the master developer for the Rua Al Madinah project in Madinah, has signed an agreement with global hospitality giant Accor for the operation of luxury hotels totalling more than 1,000 units within the master plan.

The signing took place on the sidelines of Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh.

The hotels include a 142-key Fairmont, a 120-key Fairmont residence, in addition to a 466-key Swissôtel hotel and a 328-key Novotel, Rua Al Madinah said in a press statement.

Al Juhani, Rua Al Madinah Holding Company CEO said the three new brands will enhance the appeal of the project’s master plan and offer a broad selection of hospitality options to the city’s visitors.

Saudi’s Vision 2030 aims to raise the Madinah’s hospitality capacity to be able to accommodate 30 million visitors by the year 2030.

