Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award a contract for the design and construction of an 80,000-cubic-metre wastewater tank in Sakaka, Al-Jawf region in the first quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The project, tendered in October 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 20 November 2024, includes the construction of the wastewater tank at the Sakaka wastewater treatment plant.

"The contract is expected to be awarded in early January 2025," the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work also involves general site preparation, incline pipes (700 to 1,000 millimetres in diameter) over a length of approximately 1,645 metres, and the establishment of an entry and distribution room connecting lifting stations to the plant.

Additional works include entrance and emergency pond construction, aimed at enhancing the capacity and efficiency of wastewater management in the Al-Jawf region.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

