The Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents’ (Rameda) ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the distribution of cash dividends valued at EGP 160 million for 2024 to shareholders over two equal installments, according to a bourse filing.

The first payment will be in June 2025, while the second instalment will be in November 2025.

The OGM also endorsed the distribution of bonus shares worth EGP 122.25 million, equivalent to 0.3236:1 share.

Rameda posted a 58.2% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in 2024 to EGP 387.366 million, versus EGP 244.859 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).