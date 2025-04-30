The General Company for Land Reclamation, Development, and Reconstruction (AALR) suffered net losses of EGP 18.082 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the financial results showed.

The incurred net losses were higher by 14.09% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 15.848 million.

Basic loss per share increased to EGP 2.778 from EGP 2.43, while the revenues edged up to EGP 53.612 million from EGP 53.563 million.

