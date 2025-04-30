Upper Egypt Mills Company logged standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 132.740 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, higher by 3.30% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 128.496 million, according to the financial results.

Operating revenues hit EGP 954.264 million as of March 31st, 2025, up YoY from EGP 899.426 million.

Established in 1965, the company is primarily involved in the manufacture, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and grain derivatives, as well as baking bread.

