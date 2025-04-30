North Cairo Mills Company generated EGP 38.171 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to EGP 44.525 million a year earlier, as per the financial indicators.

Sales amounted to EGP 902.249 million as of March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 966.641 million during the same period in the previous FY.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 2.95 in the period from July 2024 to March 2025, an annual drop from EGP 3.7.

North Cairo Mills is engaged in the food processing industry sector. It is involved in the processing, packaging, storing, trading, import, vaporization, transport and distribution of different types of grains and its derivatives and substitutes.

