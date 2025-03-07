The National Water Company (NWC) has announced plans to extend the main sewerage line in Al Jaradiyah, Riyadh, under an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract.

The tender was issued on 4 January 2025 with bid submission closing on 27 February 2025.

“The project is expected to be awarded in the first quarter,” a source aware of the details said, adding that project completion is set for December 2026.

The scope of work includes the construction of a 1,350-meter-long main sewer line with a 1,200-mm diameter, made of Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP). The project also involves the construction of 16 manholes with dimensions of 2.5 x 2.5 metres.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.