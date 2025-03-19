Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that its Central Cluster has completed sewerage projects worth SAR460 million ($123 million) in the Al Narjes district of the kingdom.

The scope of work included laying of pipelines and networks running more than 297 km long, in addition to the implementation of a lifting station with a capacity of 55,000 cu m per day.

The project aims to increase coverage and provide sewerage services to more than 198,000 customers in the Al Narjes district.

On the successful project completion, NWC said this comes as part of its ongoing efforts to implement the strategic plans to create infrastructure in both the water and environmental services sectors.

It is in line with its initiatives to expand coverage, improve operational efficiency, and in line with the urban and architectural growth witnessed in the capital, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

