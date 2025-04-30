Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) registered 31% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 5.355 billion in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per the unaudited financial results.

The recorded net profits were compared with EGP 4.084 billion in the July 2023-March 2024 period.

The company also reported sales amounting to EGP 5.998 billion in the nine-month period that ended on March 31st, 2025, an annual increase of 43% from EGP 4.184 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

