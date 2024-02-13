Saudi Constructioneers (Saudico), a leading construction company in the kingdom, has announced that it has secured a major contract from Diriyah Company to build The Ritz Carlton Residences within its mega development in the ancient Saudi city.

Founded in 2023, Diriyah Company (formerly Diriyah Gate Development Authority), is a unit of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) that is redefining urban planning to transform Saudi Arabia’s historic birthplace into a vibrant new capital of culture, entertainment, education, and the arts.

The kingdom's first Ritz Carlton Residences, located in the heart of Diriyah, features a total of 106 luxury villas inspired by the Najdi heritage and architecture that capture the essence of elegance and tradition.

It provide a selection of six layouts for the residential villas, ranging from three- to five-bedroom units, featuring a splendid courtyard. Additionally, the owners can choose from three distinct interior designs ranging from the traditional Najdi to contemporary, said the statement from Diriyah.

Blending modern amenities and lifestyle choices, the residences place well-being at the foundation for residents to live in a world-class destination, it added.

The contract was inked by Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo with Saudico CEO Bashir Al Azem on the sidelines of the recently held PIF Private Sector Forum in capital Riyadh.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences project features uniquely designed villas in addition to service and entertainment facilities. The facilities are designed to provide an exceptional and unprecedented lifestyle in the city of Riyadh. Residents are walking distance away from the area’s luxury hotels, shops, and resorts.

The project boasts 6 models of residential villas with a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom units.

With the Unesco World Heritage site of At-Turaif at its core, Diriyah links the kingdom’s past, present and future.

Also known as 'The City of Earth,' it introduces visitors to the charm and generosity of Najdi culture as well as a symbol of inspiration for generations of creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators to come.

