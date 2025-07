PARIS: The French civil aviation agency DGAC said on Wednesday it had asked airlines to reduce flights at Paris airports by 40% on July 4 due to a planned national strike by air traffic controllers.

The agency said it had also requested that airlines cut by half flights into and out of Nice and by 30% at the airports for Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari. (Reporting by Makini Brice)



Reuters