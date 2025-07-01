Egyptian-Canadian real estate firm Rock Developments has launched Rock Green, a new residential project in New Heliopolis City, with total investments of 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($142 million).

The 17-feddan project will be developed in three phases, comprising 466 residential units ranging from 116–236 square metres and 40 standalone villas, CEO Emad Doss told Zawya Projects. The developer expects to generate EGP 1.5 billion ($30 million) in sales from Phase 1, which is set for delivery in 2029.

“Rock Green represents a significant step in our strategy to create integrated urban communities that prioritise green space and quality of life,” Doss said. Over 85 percent of the land is dedicated to landscaped areas, including a 20,000 sqm central park, walking trails, water features, and community amenities.

Board Member Parthena Doss, who leads the project’s architectural design, said Rock Green integrates “modern living with the serenity of nature,” and emphasised its car-free, privacy-focused layout with no commercial zones inside the compound.

Key amenities include gym, yoga. outdoor workspace areas, EV charging stations, bike parking, and jogging tracks, kid’s area and dog parks.

Rock Developments currently manages a land portfolio exceeding 5 million square metres (sqm), with more than 20,000 units across 10 projects, and a total investment value of EGP 20 billion ($404 million). It is also the largest developer in Sheraton Heliopolis, with over 70 residential and commercial buildings.

As part of its expansion, the developer plans to launch five new projects in East and West Cairo and the New Administrative Capital in the second half of 2025, targeting EGP 5 billion in contracted sales ($101 million).

(1 US Dollar = 49.46 Egyptian pounds)

