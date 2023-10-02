Saudi Arabia has launched its first housing project in the central Al-Qassim province as part of ongoing drive to provide accommodation to citizens.

In a report published on its website on Sunday, the National Housing Company (NHC) said the project is based in Buraidah city and it comprises 185 villas.

NHC, the investment arm of the Saudi Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Ministry, said the project is spread over an area of around 60,000 square metres, adding that more details are available on its Sakani website.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, has been locked in a drive, in partnership with private developers, to expand citizens’ property ownership to more than 70 percent by 2030.

