Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health is expected to launch tenders to build and operate primary healthcare centres across multiple health clusters in Riyadh, Eastern, and Western regions by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The prequalification documents for the DBFOM [Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain] contracts. contracts are expected to be announced in the mid of first quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves build, refurbish, operate (non-clinical), and maintain 74 primary healthcare centres across multiple health clusters in Riyadh, Eastern, and Western regions.

The DBFOM contracts will have a duration of 22.5 years, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

