Riyadh: Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) chairman Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser today inaugurated the first edition of the Saudi Rail Conference and Exhibition. The event in Riyadh gathered high-profile officials, experts, and decision-makers from the global railway industry.



In his keynote speech, Eng. Al-Jasser highlighted Saudi Arabia's ambitious plans for its rail infrastructure.



"Under the vision and support of our wise leadership, the Kingdom is set to experience unprecedented growth in its rail network, expanding to over 8,000 kilometers in the coming years. This expansion will further solidify Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub,” he said.



The minister underscored the Kingdom's progress in rail development, noting that the current network spans over 5,500 kilometers. He highlighted key networks, including the North Network, which connects Riyadh to the Jordanian border, and the East Network, linking Riyadh to the Arabian Gulf coast.



He emphasized the Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHR), a cutting-edge electric rail system connecting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. The HHR, since its launch in 2018, has become one of the fastest in the world, serving over 20 million passengers and reducing road freight traffic by more than 1 million truck trips over the past year.



Eng. Al-Jasser emphasized that these developments align with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030. He praised the unparalleled support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership to the transport and logistics sector.



During the conference, the minister introduced the Asasat Program, aimed at localizing the railway industry in Saudi Arabia. The program is expected to generate investment opportunities worth SAR15 billion by 2030, increase local content in SAR’s operations to 60% by 2025, and create over 3,000 jobs in the local market.



The opening day witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of cooperation between participating entities, fostering collaboration and partnerships within the sector. Attendees explored advanced technologies and solutions aimed at enhancing railway efficiency and effectiveness. Both local and international exhibitors showcased innovative offerings that highlighted the future of rail transport.



The conference, hosted by SAR as a strategic partner, underscores the Kingdom's commitment to becoming a leading player in the regional and global railway sector. It reflects Saudi Arabia’s dedication to building state-of-the-art infrastructure that supports its Vision 2030 goals.



Eng. Al-Jasser affirmed SAR’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration across public and private sectors to develop sustainable and efficient transport solutions, positioning Saudi Arabia as a trailblazer in railway development.