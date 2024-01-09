Rua Al Madinah Holding has announced the launch of a key heritage project - Islamic Civilization Village - in a move aimed at contribution to actively engage with Islamic heritage and enrich visitors' experience in Madinah.

Unveiling the narrative of the ancient Islamic civilization, it delves into intricate details and the profound history that shaped its rich tapestry, said the statement from Rua Al Madinah.

Spanning over 257,000 sq m, the Islamic Civilization Village holds significance due to its diverse Islamic cultural content, aligning with Madinah's esteemed status and its proximity to the main mosque.

The project comprises eight distinct geographical zones, including the Arabian Peninsula, Mashriq, Islamic South Asia, Maghrib, SEAN, the Silk Road, Al Andalus, and Africa. It also delves into the deep roots of the kingdom's history, representing the cradle of history and the stronghold of Islam.

Rua Al Madinah said the project features diverse retail outlets, various dining options, culturally distinctive cafes, unique designs, interactive shows, various activities, and green spaces.

It aims to be an attractive and distinctive Islamic destination, enhancing the experience for guests from around the world visiting Madinah, said the statement.

It provides a rich cultural and edutainment experience, featuring diverse activities, exceptional hospitality services, and valuable historical shows that depict various facets of Islamic world history, it added.

On the innovative project, CEO Engineer Ahmed Al Juhani said: "The Islamic Civilization Village would function as an educational and entertaining cultural hub, enabling visitors to delve into the scientific brilliance and unique contributions of Muslims throughout the ages through its cultural components and interactive content."

He underscored the project's significance as a transformative addition, aiming to evolve into a premier Islamic destination.

It seeks to enrich the Islamic and cultural experience for visitors and pilgrims, thereby elevating Madinah's status as a prominent Islamic tourist destination, aligning with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, said Julani.

"Additionally, it presents opportunities for private sector involvement, offering promising investment prospects and contributing to job creation for Saudi nationals," he added.

