

RIYADH — Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC) issued the first license for infrastructure project work after the licensing powers were transferred to the center in a major step aimed at enhancing integrated planning and developing infrastructure efficiently and sustainably in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



The Vice President of Operations at RIPC, Engineer Tariq Al-Harbi, explained that the issuance of licenses will begin in stages to ensure the needs and requirements of the market, with a focus on improving efficiency and accelerating the process through direct electronic linking technologies with various authorities.



He pointed out that the center works to improve the efficiency of planning and implementing infrastructure projects, enhance integration between stakeholders, and support strategic partnerships.



In addition to improving the urban landscape and increasing the satisfaction of residents and beneficiaries, the center works to unify standards for permits and licenses, besides digitizing all plans and information related to projects to ensure compliance with the highest international standards.



The center calls on all entities and citizens to visit its website (https://ripc.gov.sa) for more information about the procedures for obtaining licenses and permits for infrastructure projects.



The center was established by a decision of the Council of Ministers on July 19, 2023. aiming to improve the work of infrastructure projects, contributing to achieving spending efficiency, enhancing the quality of life, and improving the urban landscape.

