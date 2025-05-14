The US-based Bechtel Company will provide delivery services for three new terminals at King Salman International Airport (KSIA) in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed during US President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

The company will work with the King Salman International Airport Development Company to manage the delivery of a terminal for commercial carriers, Terminal 6 for low-cost carriers, and a new private aviation terminal with hangars.

When completed, the KSIA will operate six parallel runways and handle 185 million passengers and 3.5 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2050.

The project team will prioritise achieving LEED Platinum certification by integrating sustainable practices into the design and construction of all three terminals.

The terminals will absorb or replace all existing facilities of the King Khalid International Airport.

Bechtel has delivered more than 300 projects in Saudi Arabia, including the newly opened Riyadh Metro.

UK-based architecture Foster & Partner is designing the master plan for the airport while another UK-based company will oversee the planning and construction.

US-based Jacobs Engineering will provide consulting services for the detailed master plan of the airport and the design of the new runways.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the master plan for KSIA in November 2022.

