Salik Company announced that it has been included in the MSCI UAE Index as per the review announcement by MSCI on 13th May 2025, widely recognised as an important benchmark for decision-making by global investors in emerging markets.

The MSCI UAE Index, which is a component of the MSCI EEMEA Index, is designed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the UAE equity market.

Index inclusion typically supports increased liquidity for a company’s shares and can help to attract more regional and global institutional and index-tracking investors, including those with a focus on Emerging Market equities.

Salik’s inclusion in the MSCI UAE Index follows the execution of its updated strategy since its implementation in 2024.