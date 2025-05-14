As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the regulatory framework governing the petroleum products sector, a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), headed by Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director-General of Regulatory Affairs, undertook an official visit to the Republic of Singapore.

The purpose of the visit was to explore leading global practices in the regulation of petroleum product trading, operational management, and inspection procedures, as well as to identify opportunities for joint collaboration with Singapore’s regulatory entities, technical institutions, and specialised firms.

On this occasion, Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi stated, “This visit reflects the DoE’s commitment to advancing efficiency and sustainability across Abu Dhabi’s energy sector by leveraging distinguished international expertise. Singapore serves as a forward-looking example in regulatory oversight and technological innovation. During our visit, we aimed to expand the horizons of technical and regulatory cooperation in a way that supports the Emirate’s aspirations for a more secure, efficient, and resilient energy system.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Alsheebani, Executive Director of the Petroleum Products Regulatory Affairs Sector, stated, “The DoE endeavors to support Abu Dhabi's strategy focused on creating integrated infrastructure, adaptable procedures, and efficient oversight for petroleum products trading. This aligns with sustainable economic development trajectories and reinforces the Emirate's standing as a global energy centre.”

Throughout the visit, the delegation familiarised itself with the procedures in place, along with the regulatory, technical, and operational policies and practices concerning the buying, selling, transporting, storing, distributing, and importing of Natural Gas, LPG, and petroleum products. The visit program also featured field tours of a number of companies active within these sectors.

A series of meetings with various government entities and premier institutions, complemented by several site visits, were conducted by the delegation. Engagements included the Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Singapore Customs, the Crisis Management and Control Center, and regulatory authorities responsible for safety and technical standards. Additionally, meetings were held with leading companies like Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC), Senoko Energy, City Energy, Vopak, Singapore Power Group, JTC Corporation, and Gas Hub Pte Ltd. These engagements were intended to strengthen cooperation within regulatory domains, facilitate knowledge exchange regarding policies, apply optimal safety and sustainability practices, and encourage compliance with global standards.

The visit's findings are projected to contribute to the development of increasingly integrated and preemptive regulatory policies, enhancing the effectiveness of the Emirate's energy system while keeping abreast of worldwide trends concerning energy security, the shift towards carbon neutrality, and the automation of systems. This contribution is set to strengthen Abu Dhabi's pioneering role in the adoption of international best practices throughout the energy sector.