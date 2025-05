Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said there will be many investment opportunities in Syria after the U.S. lifts sanctions, a day after a surprise U.S. announcement it would lift all sanctions on the Islamist-led government.

Bin Farhan added that there will be a breakthrough in the kingdom's support to Syria after the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Jana Choukeir)