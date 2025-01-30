Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the consultancy services tender for the Qatar Media Corporation Administration, Radio, and IT Complex in the second quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender, issued on 13 November 2024, invites bids for design, project management, and lead consultancy services with a submission deadline of 2 February 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by May 2025, and the project is slated for completion by March 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the estimated value of the project is $60 million.

State-owned Qatar Media Corporation comprises Qatar TV, Qatar Radio, Dawri Al-Kass Sports Channel and Sout Al-Khaleej Radio.

