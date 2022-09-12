Arab International Academy School and Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Aran International Academy School in Doha by the first quarter of 2023

“Ashghal has issued a new tender for the main construction contract on 6 September 2022 and requested the contractors to submit their bid documents on 20 September 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects. He said the contract is expected to be awarded by early January 2023.

The previous construction tender issued on 4 April 2022 with bid submission on 7 June 2022 was cancelled and the reason is unknown, the source said.

The prequalified bidders include HBK Contracting Co, Al Sraiya Group and Amana Contracting, officials from these companies confirmed.

The source said Shaker Consultancy Group is the design and lead consultant

He said the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $35 million.

The project was previously known as Tarsheed International school, he disclosed.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)