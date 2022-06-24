Qatar’s Arab International Academy School and Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the main construction contract for its $35 million Aran International Academy School in Doha in the third quarter of 2022, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 4 April 2022 with the bid submission extended to 7 June 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded by early September 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of an international school with high-tech classrooms, small group areas, multi-purpose rooms, a theatre, a common multi-purpose space, locker areas, science labs, indoor and outdoor sports fields, libraries, dedicated music, drama and art rooms, educational gardens, a clinic, an assembly hall and a dining area.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024, the source

said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $35 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)