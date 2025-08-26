Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the contract for the development of the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club and the Qatar Equestrian Federation in the third quarter of 2025, according to a source aware of the details.

He said the design, build and renovation contract, which he valued at $60 million, covers a broad scope including:

·Masterplan development and old stable area upgrades

·A new store building and labour accommodation design

·Rubber flooring upgrades, boundary wall repairs, and tunnel construction

·Expansion of the main grandstand building

·Upgrading of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) facilities

“The contract is expected to be awarded in October,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled to be completed within 1,130 days from commencement.

The tender was first issued in December 2024 with a bid closing date of February 2025 but was later cancelled and reissued on 20 May 2025, with final submissions closing on 13 July 2025.

