Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced that it has completed the work on Package 3 of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Wajba East. It is aimed at developing the road network and infrastructure to serve 417 land plots in the area.

Ashghal pointed out that its elaborate plan to develop Al Wajba East included two packages.

The first one was completed in early 2024 aimed at catering to the needs of 388 citizens' land plots. Now with the completion of the third package, the project provides numerous services to meet the needs of the residents of this vital area, it stated.

Eng. Hamad Al Mejaba, Head of the Western Areas Section at Ashghal's Roads Projects Department, said the third package of the project has achieved important enhancements serving around 417 plots in the area, through developing the internal road network and providing traffic safety elements, in addition to providing integrated infrastructure services to enhance the quality of life for residents.

On the work related to Package 3, Eng. Ghanem Al Tamimi, the project engineer, said that an integrated road network with a total of 17 km was provided to enhance traffic flow and offer connectivity to public facilities in the area.

The scope of work includes setting up of street lighting systems and poles, with 854 poles installed, signage and road markings, as well as the construction of 3,180 parking spaces. Furthermore, pedestrian and bicycle paths totalling 34 km also were laid.-TradeArabia News Service

