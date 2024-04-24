Qatar has broken ground on its national pavilion for the Expo 2025 Osaka event to be held next year in Kansai, Japan, under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives".

The pavilion was collaboratively designed by Qatar Museums and Kengo Kuma & Associates after extensive visits to Doha by the designers. The total area of the facility is estimated at 1,292 sq m.

Its design is inspired by a fusion of Qatari and Japanese cultures, particularly the shared elements such as the wood used in the building of traditional dhows. The same wood is used in the construction of traditional Japanese houses and the fabric used in their interiors.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Jaber Jaralla Al Marri, Qatari Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner-General of the State of Qatar at Expo 2025; Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, Deputy Commissioner-General and Chairman of Qatar's expo preparation committee as well as other senior officials.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Marri said Qatar's participation in this global event underscores the considerable significance of its friendly and cooperative relations with Japan and also serves to fortify the comprehensive strategic partnership that had flourished for over 50 years.

To be held from April 13 to October 13, the exhibition will focus on three sub-themes: "Saving Lives, Empowering Lives and Connecting Lives."

"We are delighted to be part of this event which offers an opportunity to strengthen and foster economic and social links not only between the two friendly countries but also with other nations participating in the exhibition," stated Al Marri.

"Furthermore, it serves as a demonstration of Qatar's involvement in numerous matters that hold significance at both the regional and global levels," he added.

Sheikh Ali said: "Qatar's participation in the exhibition involves establishing a distinguished, high-level pavilion characterized by its innovative design and state-of-the-art equipment, showcasing the nation's rich history, vibrant present and promising future across various fields."

"This endeavor also presents an opportunity to spotlight the country's developmental milestones, promoting Qatar as both a prime tourism destination and an attractive hub for global businesses and investors across diverse economic sectors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

