The construction industry in the GCC, which hosts the world’s largest 3D-printed villa, is poised to witness a transformation with the increasing use of 3D printing. This technology unlocks potential for design innovation, efficiency and sustainability, a top official of 3DXB Group tells Gulf Construction.

3D construction printing technology will fundamentally transform the building industry in the Arabian Gulf region within the next five to 10 years, according to Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, a leading innovator in 3D printing construction solutions.

Dubai’s ambitious target of having 25 per cent of new buildings 3D printed by 2030, along with similar initiatives in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, underscores this transformative potential, AlBlooshi says in an exclusive interview with Gulf Construction’s Bina Goveas.

3D printing offers a compelling array of benefits that align perfectly with the region’s aspirations for innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Construction costs and times plummet with the use of this technology, which also dramatically reduces reliance on concrete, a major carbon emitter, and allows for the integration of sustainable materials, slashing the carbon footprint by 30 per cent, AlBlooshi points out.

The technology also unlocks new avenues for design innovation. It also provides rapid, cost-effective solutions for tackling housing shortages and assisting in disaster relief efforts. 3D printing also automates elements of construction, reducing the need for manual labour and improving safety on job sites.

The global 3D construction printing market is expected to balloon, he states. “We believe that with the right support from concerned parties, the Arabian Gulf can become a global leader in 3D printing construction,” AlBlooshi remarks.

3DXB Group is pushing the boundaries of this transformative technology in the Arabian Gulf region. One of its most impressive achievements is the construction of the world’s largest 3D-printed villa in Dubai. The villa’s printing time of just 180 hours highlights the incredible speed and efficiency this technology offers, achieving a 60 per cent reduction compared to traditional methods, he states.

The company’s commitment to innovation is further solidified by its current project in the Fujairah Free Zone. Here, it is constructing 12 villas and an office building – a project poised to become the world’s largest 3D-printed structure upon completion.

Additionally, AlBlooshi points out that 3DXB Group has pioneered projects with inclined structures exceeding 6 m in height.

Looking ahead, 3DXB Group is taking a bold step towards self-sufficiency by constructing its own 3D printers in a new Dubai factory, a move which will not only enhance its production capabilities but also fuel further technological advancements in the field.

Beyond construction, 3DXB Group recognises the importance of making this technology accessible to a wider audience. By offering a range of products, including 3D printable materials and printers, it is breaking down barriers and fostering a more inclusive future for 3D printing construction.

Sustainability is also a core focus for 3DXB Group. By developing concrete mixes with lower cement content, it is significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Its 3D printing processes are also designed with sustainability in mind, minimising waste and energy consumption throughout the construction process.

