Batic Investments and Logistics Company has announced updates on two of its current logistics projects undertaken by its subsidiary.



Batic Real Estate Company has started construction on the 10,000-square metre plot in Al Manakh District, Riyadh, to build high-risk storage warehouses. The financial impact of the project is expected to appear in Q4 2025.



The subsidiary has obtained a construction license from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) to build cooling and freezing warehouses with an area of ​​50,000 square metres on more than 104,000 square metre agricultural land plot. It is working to obtain the necessary regulatory licenses for the Al Kharj project.



Batic’s subsidiary is studying diverse investment opportunities in the logistics sector, whether purchasing and developing lands or acquiring logistics real estate projects in Riyadh, the statement said.



Last month global real estate consultancy Knight Frank said Saudi Arabia is facing a shortage of warehousing space due to surging demand, driven by the ongoing giga-projects and conservative investment approach of landowners.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.