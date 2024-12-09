Parsons Corporation has won a $53 million, three-year contract from the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) in Saudi Arabia for programme management office (PMO) services on its main and ring roads programme.

Under the contract, the NYSE-listed global infrastructure engineering consultancy will be the PMO for all new major road development programmes in Riyadh, providing overall management and control of construction activities.

The programme includes 500km of new and improved road corridor works. The key objectives of the programme are to keep the city moving during construction and meet the requirements associated with the growth plans for Riyadh, including tackling congestion and hosting global events such as the Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034.

Upon completion, the new road network will reduce hours lost in traffic, improving average trip durations and enhancing connectivity across the city.

Parsons has previously worked with RCRC on the city transportation master plan for Riyadh and provided programme and construction management services for the King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport, which includes the Riyadh Metro and a new bus network. The company currenly has has over 50 active projects in the Kingdom.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)



