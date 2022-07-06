Muscat – Dhahirah Municipality has invited bids for ten development projects in the governorate, including public parks, internal roads and markets.

An official of Dhahirah Municipality informed that tenders are now open for projects to construct public parks in the wilayats of Ibri and Dhank.

Bids are also being invited for construction of a municipal market and Friday market in Yanqul, and development of a municipal market and a harat in the wilayat of Ibri.

The municipality’s upcoming projects include a rainwater drainage canal in Ibri’s Al Murtafa’a area and several roads in the wilayat.

The last date for submission of bids is August 23.

The development projects are being financed from the RO20mn allocation for each governorate under the Governorates’ Development Programme.

The Ministry of Economy confirmed that the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to increase the allocation for each governorate from RO10mn to RO20mn in the current Five-Year Plan will support the implementation of strategic programmes, helping priority development of governorates and sustainable cities.

