Oman has allocated funds for its prime tourism and infrastructure projects such as Oman Cultural Complex, Oman Botanic Garden as well as Phase I of Sultan Haitham City in 2025 budget.

These projects will be completed later this year along with major road projects like Khasab-Daba-Lima Road and Al Sharqiyah Expressway, reported Oman Observer.

The first phase of Sultan Haitham City will be completed, while housing assistance will be provided to 1,200 eligible cases. Also the work on housing units in areas affected by climate conditions will be completed.

On its Botanic Garden project, senior Omani officials said it will be completed this year, alongside the development of the Hwayat Najm (Bimmah Sinkhole) and waterfront in the Wilayat of Al Ashkharah.

Its other key project, Oman Cultural Complex building will be completed, while the sports clubs and complexes will be rehabilitated, said the Oman Observer report.

Also funds have been set aside in the budget for major road projects such as Khasab-Daba-Lima Road, Al Sharqiyah Expressway, Adam-Thumrait Road, and Ansab-Jafnain dualisation project which will get competed this year.

Work on another key project, the expansion of the Muscat Expressway, will begin this year.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).