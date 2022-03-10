Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources is expected to award the feasibility and design consultancy contract for its recharge dam project in Wadi Al Batha in Ash’sharqiyah North and South Governorates by the second quarter of 2022.

“The tender for the feasibility study and detailed design services was issued on 16 December 2021 with the bid submission date scheduled on 15 February 2022. The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by April 2022 and the overall project is slated for completion in fourth quarter 2025,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Artelia Muscat Engineering Consultancy ($905,496), LibanConsult Consulting Engineer ($787,015), Al Abraj Consulting Engineers and Architects ($962,257), Conser & Partners ($1,378,388), Systra ($966,253), Via International Engineering Consultancy ($909,080), and Dar Al Handasah ($1,531,291), a second source confirmed with Zawya Projects.

The technical bidders list comprised of 15 firms, the second source said.

The first source said the feasibility study and detailed design would be carried out in two phases:

Phase A: For this phase the objective is to study the feasibility of constructing recharge dams at promising locations in different wadi channels upstream of various villages in selected wadis in order to augment the groundwater resources of the area and to benefit villages and settlements located downstream of various recharge structures. On the basis of field studies, request of the local people and agricultural assessment of different settlements/villages the consultants shall evaluate the feasibility of potential dam sites and recommend for further implementation of the scheme and prepare detail design and tender documents.

Phase B: During this phase, works undertaken would include detailed design and drawings for recharge dams (any approved artificial recharge structures), and other project components including temporary diversion, access roads, culverts; detailed costing of project components; final economic analysis and preparation of tender documents for above interventions.

The first source said the estimated cost of the project is $70 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

