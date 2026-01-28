Dubai Investments said its wholly owned subsidiary has won a contract to deliver the full structural steel package for the Sayyid Tarik Bin Taimur Cultural Complex, a major cultural project in Oman.



Under the package, Emirates Building Systems (EBS) will deliver the complete structural steelwork for the 50,000 square metres (sqm), Dubai Investment said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market.



The work scope includes detailed engineering, specialised fabrication, on-site erection and the application of advanced fireproofing systems.



The package also covers complex, long-span steel elements designed for theatre halls, public atria and culturally significant spaces that require precise engineering, safety compliance and structural durability.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.



The joint venture between Saif Al Harasi and Sembol Construction is the main contractor for the cultural complex in Oman. The complex will bring together the National Theatre, National Library, National Archives and a series of cultural and community-focused facilities within its master plan.



Currently, EBS is executing the steel supply and installation works for multiple buildings at Oman’s first Calcined Petroleum Coke facility in Sohar.



EBS has supplied and erected structural steel for multiple major developments, including the Duqm Refinery, Duqm Integrated Power & Water Plant and key structures within the Port of Duqm’s terminals and operational zone.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.