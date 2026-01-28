Oman’s Sultan Haitham City has issued three new construction tenders under Package Nine of its development programme, as work accelerates on infrastructure projects already awarded at a combined value of 205 million Omani rials ($533 million), reported ONA.

The new tenders cover streetscaping and landscaping of main roads, construction of the city’s Central Park and Wadi, and development of a rehabilitation complex for persons with disabilities, stated the report citing officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

The awards follow the allocation of eight major infrastructure packages, with construction progressing across residential districts and key public facilities in the planned city west of Muscat.

Package 9-A includes streetscaping and aesthetic landscaping works along primary road corridors, covering tree planting, pavements, decorative elements and urban façades, said the report.

Package 9-B covers the construction of the Central Park and Wadi, the city’s main green and public space, spanning 1.64 million sq m. The project includes pedestrian paths, bridges, event areas, water features and open landscapes designed to serve residents and visitors across Muscat Governorate.

Officials at the Ministry said the park and wadi form a central element of Sultan Haitham City’s master plan, aimed at improving connectivity between neighbourhoods and enhancing quality of life through walkable public spaces.

The third tender involves construction of a Rehabilitation Complex for Persons with Disabilities, developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development.

Built on a site exceeding 10,000 sq m, with a total built-up area of 16,000 sq m, the complex will include therapy and rehabilitation spaces, vocational training halls, sensory environments, therapeutic gardens, and community facilities such as a gymnasium and theatre accessible outside working hours.

The facility will accommodate up to 360 cases and consolidate early intervention, autism rehabilitation, physical and mental disability care, and vocational training in a single centre, said the ONA report.

