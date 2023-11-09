Japanese design firm Nikken Sekkei has unveiled the design of Midori Park in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) at the ongoing Dubai Design Week.

Qube Development is the developer of the mixed-use project, with a focus on sustainability and well-being through biophilic design, the architecture firm said in a statement.

Fadi Jabri, executive officer of Nikken Sekkei and CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said: “We consider biophilia an essential component of attractive public spaces and are devising diverse ways of incorporating it in the design of urban environments.”

The signature cascading design of overhanging eaves, shading elements, and vibrant greenery are deployed throughout the complex.

In addition, Nikken Sekkei is also showcasing One Za’abeel, Dubai, which has begun its phased handover this month.

The firm was appointed lead consultant in charge of design and supervision.

One Za’abeel consists of two towers, separated by a highway and connected 100 meters above the ground by a cantilevered building known as The Link.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

